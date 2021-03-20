Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $1.41 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,396,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,651,406 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $125.28 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day moving average of $120.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

