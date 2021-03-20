Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $153,843,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,714,000 after purchasing an additional 655,314 shares during the period. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,226,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,658,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $51.64 and a 1 year high of $97.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

