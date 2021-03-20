Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LITE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,957 shares of company stock worth $3,131,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.06.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

