Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 101,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBR shares. Scotiabank downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

