Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,074,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,865,000 after buying an additional 212,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VIR. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,575. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $53.67 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

