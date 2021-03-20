Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

