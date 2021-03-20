Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Flexion Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000.

FLXN opened at $10.18 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $76,006.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106 over the last 90 days. 17.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

