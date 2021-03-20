Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN opened at $203.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.77, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $9,740,703. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

