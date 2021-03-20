Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,461,000 after acquiring an additional 224,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2,750.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,009,000 after acquiring an additional 746,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 576,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Badger Meter stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.97.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

