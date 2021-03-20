Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI opened at $165.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.