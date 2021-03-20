Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,445 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,912,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $542,132,000 after buying an additional 68,711 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,996,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $151,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 871,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $79,914,000 after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $179.98 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Truist upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

