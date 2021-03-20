Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.85.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

