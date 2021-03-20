Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $132.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.59. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

