Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 483.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of BRKR opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.