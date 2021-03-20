Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after buying an additional 3,800,900 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,515,000 after buying an additional 754,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,884,000 after buying an additional 742,490 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,514,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,270,000 after buying an additional 588,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,033,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,589,000 after buying an additional 536,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $141.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $98.33 and a one year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

