Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Corning by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW opened at $41.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

