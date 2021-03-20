Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $971,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of SDG stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $100.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.97.

