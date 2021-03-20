Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 23,432 MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.14% of MYR Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,730.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti started coverage on MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $71.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $75.25.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $607.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.65 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

