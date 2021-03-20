Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 30,091 bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 28.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 74.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 29.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $31.58 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

