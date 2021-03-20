Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $1.02 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Match Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Match Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Match Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTCH opened at $152.70 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of -231.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.