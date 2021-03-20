Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $1.06 Million Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.05% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 111.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter.

HACK opened at $55.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36.

