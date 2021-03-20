Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $1.27 Million Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.09% of SunOpta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SunOpta by 1,007.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.38 and a beta of 2.02. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STKL shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.