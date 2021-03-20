Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $1.33 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,321,287.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

