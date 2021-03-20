Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $1.42 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of American International Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,887,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,043,035,000 after acquiring an additional 207,449 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of American International Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE AIG opened at $46.83 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.99.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

