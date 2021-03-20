Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.42. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

