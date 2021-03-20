Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 123,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,648,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Cigna by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 758,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,842,000 after acquiring an additional 435,956 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cigna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock opened at $243.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $248.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.44.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,220 shares of company stock worth $36,760,473. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.