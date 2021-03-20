Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Health Catalyst as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,987 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after purchasing an additional 380,217 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $329,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,454.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $84,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,069. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

