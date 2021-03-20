Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRHC. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $44.51 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $417,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 698,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,504,069.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 905 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $41,946.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,237.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,806 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,792. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

