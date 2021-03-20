Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.17. Vycor Medical shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 12,100 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

Vycor Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYCO)

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. The company provides non-invasive rehabilitation therapies for those who have vision disorders resulting from neurological brain damage that caused by a stroke. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision.

