W Green Pay (WGP) Trading 30.8% Higher This Week

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $123,783.06 and approximately $33,002.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00051602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.74 or 0.00649161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024478 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00034214 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.