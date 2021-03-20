Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.7% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $108,200,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.01.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.74. The stock had a trading volume of 19,234,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,621,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.98 and its 200 day moving average is $142.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,065,000 shares of company stock valued at $850,716,892. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.