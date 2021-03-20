Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,376 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $45,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.01.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,065,000 shares of company stock worth $850,716,892. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $131.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $372.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

