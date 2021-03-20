WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Cap of $347.81 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, WAX has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $347.81 million and approximately $41.73 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00031060 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,709,614,487 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,584,066 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

