Wedgewood Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,416 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up about 4.7% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of Keysight Technologies worth $31,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $134.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

