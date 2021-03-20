Wedgewood Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,574 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,883 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 4.8% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $31,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,940 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.91 and a 200-day moving average of $133.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.75 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

