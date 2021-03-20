Wedgewood Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,214 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 6.5% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Shares of V opened at $206.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $228.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.