Wedgewood Partners Inc. Sells 14,415 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 7.5% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $50,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $241.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.05.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

