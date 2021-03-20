Wedgewood Partners Inc. Sells 14,942 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,942 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for approximately 4.2% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Copart worth $28,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.60. 2,615,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.50 and its 200-day moving average is $113.74.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,034,851. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

