Wedgewood Partners Inc. Sells 19,497 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,551 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,497 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 4.5% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $72,008,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Starbucks by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 837,539 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $89,600,000 after purchasing an additional 602,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Starbucks by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 637,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $68,248,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,452,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,953. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a PE ratio of 138.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.54.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

