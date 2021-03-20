Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

WBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBT stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.75 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

