Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868,616 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of Equitrans Midstream worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETRN. Barclays lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 2.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

