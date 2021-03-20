WeOwn Price Up 27.3% This Week (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $202,594.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WeOwn has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00052034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.68 or 0.00648255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00024460 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00034683 BTC.

About WeOwn

WeOwn is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

