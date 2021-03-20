WeShow Token Price Down 27.5% Over Last 7 Days (WET)

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. WeShow Token has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeShow Token token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WeShow Token has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00051503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.01 or 0.00654039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024505 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00034336 BTC.

WeShow Token Token Profile

WeShow Token (WET) is a token. WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,097,650,000 tokens. The official message board for WeShow Token is blog.naver.com/weshow2018 . WeShow Token’s official website is www.we.show . WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WEtoken is a short Video Entertainment Social platform based on Blockchain and Intelligent contract excitation (WE). The digital currency is designed to ensure that the entire community ecology is completely fair, open, democratic, and transparent. Anyone can participate in the “Decentralized” Ecosystem. WeTeam is concerned that not everyone has the ability to develop a blockchain-based Internet short video community, so WeTeam offers a one-stop solution in which anyone who creates a zero threshold account that can get through all the links and enjoy the benefits of the blockchain. At the same time, through the We- token incentive mode to effectively reduce the cost of users, achieve rapid start and prosperity, and ultimately through the flow of cash and ecological consumption to achieve business returns. “

Buying and Selling WeShow Token

