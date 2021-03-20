West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Position Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $16,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,065,597,000 after acquiring an additional 350,911 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,248,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,273,000 after acquiring an additional 162,003 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,140,000 after acquiring an additional 110,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,526,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

WST opened at $277.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.