Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Holdings Boosted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 189.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.07% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,892,000 after acquiring an additional 59,190 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 490,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 25.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

