Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Holdings Decreased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WAL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

