Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.76% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $45,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 120,883 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $5,616,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Shares of WAL opened at $99.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

