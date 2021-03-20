Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Financial Contrast

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Welltower pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Welltower has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Welltower, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Welltower 2 14 6 0 2.18

Western Asset Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 41.18%. Welltower has a consensus price target of $61.28, indicating a potential downside of 13.36%. Given Welltower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Welltower’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital $217.26 million 0.95 $70.70 million $1.21 2.81 Welltower $5.12 billion 5.76 $1.23 billion $4.16 17.00

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Welltower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital -184.72% 13.70% 1.29% Welltower 26.20% 8.64% 4.39%

Summary

Welltower beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. WelltowerÂ, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

