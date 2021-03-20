Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 39,863 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Western Digital by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Western Digital by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,184 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Western Digital by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,421 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.65.

Western Digital stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

