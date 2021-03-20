WeTrust Hits Market Capitalization of $990,097.45 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. WeTrust has a total market cap of $990,097.45 and approximately $142.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00052860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00652506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00069792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024713 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034807 BTC.

About WeTrust

TRST is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WeTrust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars.

